11 years on, Team India members cherish 2007 World T20 memories on Twitter

It has been 11 years since MS Dhoni led the Indian cricket team to a historic title win in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup. The team produced a series of brilliant performances in South Africa to win the trophy and it was extra special for the Indian fans as it was India’s first World Cup title since the legendary win in 1983.

The tournament was filled with brilliant performances as Yuvraj Singh slammed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over and the team was able to overcome the likes of Australia, England and South Africa en route to the final.

In the final, Gautam Gambhir’s 54-ball 75 and Rohit Sharma’s 16-ball 30 helped India post a challenging 157/5. In reply, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Younis Khan and Imran Nazir ensured that they were always alive in the contest. Dhoni handed the ball to medium pacer Joginder Sharma and that proved to be a masterstroke as he dismissed Misbah Ul Haq to clinch the game and the title for the Indian cricket team.

On the anniversary of the historic victory, a lot of members of that squad took to Twitter to reminisce about the achievement and here’s a look at some of the tweets -

While I am proud of the yesterday of 2007 (on left) but the fact is it was 11 years ago. I’d like to create more space for guys who are doing a fantastic job today (on right), the class of 2018 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/vCkTfkqOBE — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 24, 2018

One of the finest memories of my Cricketing career. At the start of the tournament, not many people believed that we could do well and by the end of it, it was a completely different story altogether. Proud to be winners of the first-ever #WT20 Championship! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VYQtkjxJPj — R P Singh (@rpsingh) September 24, 2018

It’s been 11 years since we won the first ever t twenty World Cup. What’s your memory as a fan of that great run we had in that tournament in 2007?? #worldcup #cricket — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2018

On this day, 11 years ago, India won the ICC T20 World Cup, beating Pakistan in the finals in a thriller in Johannesberg. What were you doing when India won ? pic.twitter.com/s1OvGKnmFz — Cricket Talkies (@CricketTalkies) September 24, 2018

Can't explain how beautiful moment this was! One epic, thrilling final against Pakistan..11 years ago in Johannesburg! #Throwback #MemoryLane #ProudMoment pic.twitter.com/blYCAkCgOk — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 24, 2018

