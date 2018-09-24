Today in New Delhi, India
11 years on, Team India members cherish 2007 World T20 memories on Twitter

On the anniversary of the historic 2007 World T20 victory, a lot of members of that squad took to Twitter to reminisce about the achievement and here’s a look at some of the tweets.

India won the 2007 World T20 title by defeating Pakistan in the final.(Twitter)

It has been 11 years since MS Dhoni led the Indian cricket team to a historic title win in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup. The team produced a series of brilliant performances in South Africa to win the trophy and it was extra special for the Indian fans as it was India’s first World Cup title since the legendary win in 1983.

The tournament was filled with brilliant performances as Yuvraj Singh slammed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over and the team was able to overcome the likes of Australia, England and South Africa en route to the final.

In the final, Gautam Gambhir’s 54-ball 75 and Rohit Sharma’s 16-ball 30 helped India post a challenging 157/5. In reply, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Younis Khan and Imran Nazir ensured that they were always alive in the contest. Dhoni handed the ball to medium pacer Joginder Sharma and that proved to be a masterstroke as he dismissed Misbah Ul Haq to clinch the game and the title for the Indian cricket team.

On the anniversary of the historic victory, a lot of members of that squad took to Twitter to reminisce about the achievement and here’s a look at some of the tweets -

