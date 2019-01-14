14th January 2017: When Parthiv Patel powered Gujarat to historic Ranji title against Mumbai

On this day, two years ago, Parthiv Patel led Gujarat to their historic Ranji Trophy title against the most successful team in the history of the competition — Mumbai — at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Gujarat won the match by five wickets to clinch their maiden title against a team which hadn’t lost a final since 1990-91 edition of the tournament. Gujarat joined the likes of Holkar, Delhi, Karnataka and Haryana as teams to have beaten Bombay/Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy final.

Gujarat bowlers set the tone of the win on the first day itself when they dismissed Mumbai for just 228 in the first innings. RP Singh, Chintan Gaja and Rujul Bhatt scalped two wickets each for Gujarat.

Gujarat then took a 100-run first innings lead as a brilliant 90 from skipper Parthiv powered them to 328 all-out.

Mumbai piled on the pressure in their second innings as they posted a formidable score of 411 all-out. Abhishek Nayar was top-scorer with 91 while Shreyas Iyer and Aditya Tare also slammed half-centuries.

Gujarat needed 312 to win the final innings and skipper Parthiv Patel once again led from the front, slamming a 196-ball 143 to play a starring role in the victory.

