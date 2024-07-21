200-run mark breached, Richa Ghosh climbs new high: Milestones galore in India Women's thumping of UAE at Asia Cup
India produced an all-round performance to beat UAE in their second Women's Asia Cup match on Sunday.
In a dominant display at the Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament, India secured a commanding 78-run victory over UAE on Sunday. Batting first, India was anchored by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who played a masterful knock of 66 runs off 47 balls. Kaur's innings laid a solid foundation, which was further bolstered by a scintillating unbeaten 64 off 29 balls from Richa Ghosh.
This power-packed performance propelled India to their highest-ever T20I score of 201 for five, marking a historic milestone for the defending champions.
The Indian bowlers complemented the batters' stellar performance with a clinical display. Deepti Sharma led the attack with figures of 2 for 23, effectively stifling the UAE batting lineup. The bowlers maintained relentless pressure, restricting UAE to 123 for seven and ensuring a comprehensive victory. This win not only highlighted India's all-round prowess but also virtually secured their place in the semifinals, as they now sit atop Group A with two wins from two matches, boasting a formidable Net Run Rate of 3.298.
This win is also memorable as a number of individual and team records were breached in the game. Take a look:
Highest score by India Women
The match against UAE marked the first time India women's team breached the 200-run mark in T20Is. Before this match, the side's highest score was 198/4 against England in 2018. The highest score in the history of Women's T20Is, however, stands at an incredible 427/1; Argentina posted the total in 2023 during a match against Chile.
Harmanpreet climbs in run-scoring list
The Indian captain, with a strong 66-run knock, is now the second-highest run-scorer in women's T20Is. She now has 3415 runs to her name, which takes her past former Australia captain Meg Lanning. Only Suzie Bates (4348) is ahead of Harmanpreet.
Richa Ghosh's new high
Richa Ghosh's unbeaten 64 against UAE has set a new benchmark for Indian wicketkeepers in women's T20Is. The score is now the highest for an Indian wicketkeeper in the shortest format of the game! Ghosh eclipsed the previous record held by Sulakshana Naik, who scored 59 against Sri Lanka in 2010.
