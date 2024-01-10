'20-year-olds will understand Rohit, Kohli are needed': AB de Villiers reopens old wounds as India duo makes T20I return

Team India will return to action on January 11 when the side takes on Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series starting Thursday. Two of the side's most prominent batting stalwarts – captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – make a return to the T20I squad for the first time in the series after the 2022 T20 World Cup. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav remain absent due to injuries, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been named in India T20I squad for the first time in 14 months

There were significant speculations over the duo's return – particularly since their absence from the format and the emergence of multiple youngsters throughout the previous year. However, the BCCI's faith in the Rohit and Kohli duo means the two batting superstars are well and truly in consideration for spots in the T20 World Cup this year, scheduled in the West Indies and the USA. Ahead of the series opener, former South Africa opener AB de Villiers also spoke in detail about the India batters' inclusion, stating that while he can "understand" the criticism of their comeback, Rohit and Kohli remain important for India for the World Cup.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“I understand (criticism on the selection of Rohit and Kohli), but at the end of the day, it is a cricket World Cup. If Virat Kohli is good enough, he has to play. I don't care whether he is managing his career due to age. 20-year-olds will understand that the likes of Rohit and Virat are needed to help India win the T20 World Cup. I wish I had that management when I was 35,” de Villiers said on his official YouTube channel.

“I think India have shown their intent by adding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to their T20I squad. They're clearly thinking about the T20 World Cup,” said the former South Africa batter further.

Despite their return, it is expected that this year's Indian Premier League season will play a key role in finalising the squad for the T20 World Cup in June. Kohli was the fourth-highest run-getter in the IPL last year, with 639 runs in 14 games, but Rohit endured a relatively poor season. In 16 matches, the Mumbai Indians batter scored only 332 runs, averaging 20.75.