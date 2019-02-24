24th February 2010: When Sachin Tendulkar rewrote history books in Gwalior

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the history of the game and on this day, nine years ago, the Indian superstar etched his name in history books against South Africa in Gwalior.

Tendulkar became the first cricketer ever to score a double century in ODIs as he powered the hosts to a series-clinching win over the Proteas at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium.

Riding on Tendulkar’s unbeaten 200, India put on a huge total of 401/3 in 50 overs. Depite AB De Villiers’101 ball 114, the visitors were dismissed for just 248 and they fell short by 153 runs.

The Master Blaster’s innings included 25 boundaries and three massive sixes and he crossed the 200-run mark off just 147 deliveries at a healthy strike rate of 136.0.

200* runs

147 balls

25 fours

3 sixes

Tendulkar was rightly adjudged the man of the match as he showed the way to other that crossing the 200-run mark in ODIs was possible. Following Tendulkar’s heroics, many others took the leaf out of his book and went on to smash double centuries in the 50-over format of the game.

India has most representation in this exclusive club as current vice-captain Rohit Sharma has done it thrice during the course of his illustrious career. Rohit’s 264 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2014 also remains the highest individual score in ODIs.

Apart from Tendulkar and Rohit, Virender Sehwag is the third Indian on this elite list as he smashed 219 against Windies in Indore in 2011.

The other such cricketers are New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (237* vs WI), West Indies’ Chris Gayle (215 vs ZIM) and Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman (210* vs ZIM).

