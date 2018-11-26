26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to martyrs

It was the tenth anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on Monday and former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to pay tribute to the fallen heroes who sacrificed their life during the incident.

“Life sirf lambi nahi, badi bhi honi chahiye. This stands true for all the brave people who protected and served during the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. They proved that no matter what may come, we shall stand united and tall against terror. #2611MumbaiAttacks #NeverForget,” he posted on Twitter.

Life sirf lambi nahi, badi bhi honi chahiye. This stands true for all the brave people who protected and served during the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. They proved that no matter what may come, we shall stand united and tall against terror. #2611MumbaiAttacks #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/qEQQs9t8uO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 26, 2018

On November 26, 2008, ten Pakistan-based LeT terrorists carried out a series of 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai.

A total of 166 people died and over 300 were wounded in the strikes, which lasted till November 29. Nine of the attackers were killed by police, while lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was captured and hanged after a trial in India.

READ: 19 years, 9 months & 19 days later a bowler picks 10 wickets in a day of a Test

In Pakistan, seven LeT suspects -- Lakhvi, Abdul Wajid, Mazhar Iqbal, Hamad Amin Sadiq, Shahid Jamil Riaz, Jamil Ahmed and Younis Anjum - are facing charges of planning and executing the attack since 2009.

There has been a realisation in Pakistan, especially among politicians, that the attacks had demolished all the past efforts to build friendly relations between the two neighbours. However, there are divergent views on whether punishing the culprits in Pakistan will help restore ties between them.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 20:22 IST