2nd ODI Live Streaming, NZ vs ENG: When and where to watch England’s fight to stay alive in New Zealand series

2nd ODI Live Streaming, NZ vs ENG: The Harry Brook-led visiting side will look to stay alive in the three-match contest when they take on New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday. The home team, led by Mitchell Santner, took a 1-0 lead in Mount Maunganui earlier this week. New Zealand had opted to bowl in the series opener, with their new-ball bowlers delivering a masterclass in swing and seam. Undeterred by the conditions, Brook played a brilliant innings, scoring over 60 per cent of his team's total. Although the England bowlers put up a strong fight, their insufficient runs and dropped catches ultimately cost them. Adding to England's woes, Hamilton has been a happy hunting ground for the Kiwis. They won 10 of their previous 11 ODIs at the venue, with the remaining game ending in a No Result. The last time New Zealand lost at the Seddon Park was in February 2017. 2nd ODI Live Streaming, NZ vs ENG(AFP)

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the 2nd ODI between New Zealand and England:

When will the 2nd ODI between New Zealand and England be played?

The 2nd ODI between New Zealand and England will begin on Tuesday, October 29, at 6:30 AM IST., with the toss scheduled for 6 AM IST.

Where will the 2nd ODI between New Zealand and England be played?

The 2nd ODI between New Zealand and England will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI between New Zealand and England?

Sony Sports Network in India will air the 2nd ODI between New Zealand and England.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd ODI between New Zealand and England?

The 2nd ODI between New Zealand and England will be streamed live on SonyLiv

