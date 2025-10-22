2nd ODI Live streaming: When and where to watch India’s do-or-die match against Australia in Adelaide

2nd ODI Live streaming India vs Australia: The spotlight is once again on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the two stalwarts are under immense pressure to get back to scoring ways in the 2nd ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. The returning superstars failed to make any impact with the bat in Perth as Rohit scored just eight while Kohli didn't even open his account. With their futures hanging in the balance, both players will be eager to make an impact. Determined to prove their worth, they will look to seize every opportunity, build momentum, and post big scores to strengthen their positions. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Check Live Streaming details(AP)

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, who flopped with the bat on his ODI captaincy debut, will also be raring to score big and register his first win after taking over the charge from Rohit in the 50-over format.

India might look to include Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI as they lacked a wicket-taking option in the middle overs during the first ODI in Perth.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be under the scanners in 2nd ODI vs Australia.

Hardik Pandya’s absence continues to unsettle India’s white-ball balance, a gap that has been glaringly obvious in Australia. Beyond his medium-pace bowling, which can touch 140 km/h, Pandya’s explosive batting in the middle order and sharp fielding make him a crucial all-round asset the team sorely misses.

In his absence, Nitish Kumar Reddy made his debut in Perth, where he played a crucial cameo lower down the order, but he didn't make much of an impact with the ball.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI match:

When will the India vs Australia 2nd ODI take place?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will take place on Sunday, October 23, at 9:00 AM IST. The toss is scheduled for 8:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia 2nd ODI take place?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will take place at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Which channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 2nd ODI in India?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

