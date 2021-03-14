2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav make India debuts, Virat Kohli says duo ready to be unleashed - WATCH
- India captain Virat Kohli feels Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are ready, while confirming that Kishan will open the batting.
Looking to square the series, India made a couple of changes in their Playing XI for the second T20I against England in Ahmedabad. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have been handed India caps which means the duo will be making its much-awaited debut, replacing Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel. India captain Virat Kohli feels the two players are ready, while confirming that Kishan will open the batting.
"Ishan Kishan is going to open for us. Suryakumar Yadav also makes his debut, comes in for Axar Patel. These guys are ready, they've done so well in the IPL against world-class bowlers already. That's the advantage of dealing with youth: You don't really need to say much to them, just unleash them on the field and back them," Kohli said after winning the toss and electing to field.
"The track was a bit up and down. As much as we want to try things, we want to get a result as well. We've got two changes - Shikhar Dhawan's missing out this game."
As for England, captain Eoin Morgan confirmed one forced change with Tom Curran replacing Mark Wood, who rocked India in the first T20I. "Statistically there is an advantage in chasing in T20 cricket. There is a bit of dew that comes in here, but it comes very early on. I don't think it'll be a massively high-scoring game, but a good contest," Morgan said at the toss.
"Great experience for us playing in India before the World Cup. One forced change, Mark Wood has not pulled up too well after the first game, Tom Curran comes in. We want to be as flexible as possible. When you play away from home, you need to have as many options as possible."
India Playing XI: 1 Ishan Kishan, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (Captain), 4 Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Washington Sundar, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
England Playing XI: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Eoin Morgan (Captain), 7 Sam Curran, 8 Tom Curran, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Chris Jordan, 11 Adil Rashid
