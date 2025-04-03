4, 6, 4, 4…: Venkatesh Iyer decimates Cummins to get quickfire fifty, justifies INR 23.75 Cr price tag in blazing knock

Venkatesh Iyer was at his sensational best on Thursday as Kolkata Knight Riders faced Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens. Coming in to bat at no. 5, Iyer entertained fans with some brilliant shots in an action-packed display. Venkatesh Iyer was at his smashing best vs Pat Cummins on Thursday.(Reuters/AFP)

Iyer was KKR’s most-expensive player in the mega-auction recently as he rejoined them for ₹23.75 Crores, from a base price of ₹2 crores in what was a massive bidding war.

Venkatesh Iyer destroys Pat Cummins to get 25-ball fifty

Iyer reached his half-century in the 19th over, and did it in style against SRH pacer Pat Cummins. Cummins began with a slow, short delivery, which Iyer scooped over the wicketkeeper’s head for a four as he closed in on his fifty. Then he received another slow delivery, short of length, and he pulled it with ease over short leg for a sizzling six.

In the third delivery, Cummins sent a fast yorker and Iyer responded to it well, hammering it behind square for a four, and then made it back-to-back with a shot over short third in the next ball. Then he took a double to reach his half-century in 25 balls, and misfielding also saw Rinku Singh not get run out.

He also began the final over in style, smacking Harshal Patel for a six and then a four in the first two balls. But then bad luck got the better of him as Harshal dismissed him in the third delivery, with Iyer departing for 60 off 29 balls (packed with seven fours and three sixes), at a strike rate of 206.89.

KKR posted 200/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50). Meanwhile, Rinku Singh (32*) remained unbeaten.

Speaking after the first innings, Iyer said, “The ball was holding on a bit, not the Eden (Gardens pitch) I am used to playing at. We feel we have a good score, a very competitive score (on the board). I did not get a lot of runs in the first two games, so just wanted to get a feel of the wicket.”

“Credit has to go to them (Rahane and Raghuvanshi) for the way they handled. They (SRH) bowled well, and the ball was holding. The message was to take your time and then go all-out. (On playing domestic cricket) It helps a lot. BCCI has now made it mandatory to play domestic and that is an opportunity for all of us, to go up against new bowlers. It is a challenge to play domestic and I don't miss a chance to go and even play club cricket,” he added.