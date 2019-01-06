6th January 2010: When Australia snatched victory from the jaws of defeat at SCG

On this day, nine years ago, Australia recorded a famous comeback win over Pakistan in the second Test of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). This victory helped Australia take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first, Pakistani bowlers dismissed the hosts for a paltry 127 in the first innings. Mohammad Asif was the chief architect of Australia’s downfall as he ended the innings with figures of 6/41. Mohammad Shami was the second-best Pakistan bowler with three wickets.

Pakistan batsmen — led by openers Salman Butt (71) and Imran Farhat (53) — posted a commanding total of 333, taking a 205-run first innings lead.

Michale Hussey (134) and Shane Watson (97) led the way for the hosts in the second innings as they reached 381 before getting dismissed. Spinner Danish Kaneria starred for the visitors as he ended with a five-wicket haul.

Chasing a target of 176, Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals and there were not even a single half-centurion for them in their second innings. Nathan Hauritz spun a web around them, scalping five wickets for the hosts while Mithcell Johnson ended with three as Pakistan were bundled out for 139.

Australia recorded a stunning 36-run win in the Test and in the process, also became only the sixth team in the history of the game to win a Test after trailing by more than 200 runs in the first innings.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 16:26 IST