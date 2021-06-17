‘Blessing for India that these two are playing in same generation’: Laxman picks IND’s bowling combination for WTC Final

Former batsman VVS Laxman has suggested that India should play the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand on Friday in Southampton.

The BCCI on Tuesday announced a 15-man squad for the epic clash. However, it would be an uphill task for the team management to field a strong playing XI to challenge the Kiwis, who are coming in the contest after outfoxing England in their own backyard.

In a conversation with India Today, Laxman said, “I will go with both Jadeja and Ashwin in the final. It is a blessing for India that these two are playing in the same generation. They not only take wickets but also score handy runs down the order, which will be very crucial in the English condition.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator further suggested the team should have Ishant Sharma as the third pacer. With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami set to share the new ball, 32-year-old Ishant will be vying with Mohammed Siraj for the third pacer’s role.

“I'd go with Ishant, Shami, and Bumrah as my three pacers in the WTC final. I feel Siraj is confident after the way he performed against Australia and also against England. What we want in the all-important final is a lot of experience, and the way Ishant has given solidity to the Indian bowling line-up has been exceptional,” said Laxman.

“There is a lot of experience and class in this fast-bowling line-up. All five bowlers are match-winners. I think that’s a blessing for this Indian team. One of the reasons we are playing the WTC final is how the bowling attack has performed consistently. Not only in overseas conditions, even in Indian conditions,” he added.