A day before retirement, Jhulan Goswami reaveals biggest ‘regret’ of her international career

Legendary India women's cricketer who is preparing to play her last international match at Lord's on Saturday said she is glad to represent the country in two World Cup finals in 2005 and 2017 but not winning the trophy will be her 'only regret'. "I have played two World Cup finals but couldn't win the trophy. That remains my only regret because you prepare for a World Cup for four years. There is a lot of hardwork. For every cricketer, it is a dream-come-true moment to win a World Cup," the 39-year-old right-arm pacer said on the eve of her final international match.

Jhulan, the only female cricketer to have taken more than 200 wickets in ODIs - she has 262 in 203 matches - led the Indian pace attack for two decades since making her debut in 2002. The tall lanky pacer, hailing from a small town called Chakdah in West Bengal, has been an inspiration for an entire generation of cricketers in India.

"When I started I never thought of playing for such a long time. It was great experience. I am fortunate to play the sport. Honestly, coming from a humble background and a small town like Chakdah (in West Bengal's Nadia district) I didn't know anything about women's cricket," said the legend.

Goswami said receiving the India cap was the most memorable moment of her cricketing journey.

"My best memory is when I got the India cap and bowled the first over because I never imagined (that I will play for India). The journey was difficult as I had to travel for two-and-half hours by local train one way everyday for training."

She recollected how the 1997 Women's World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand at the Eden Gardens, watched by close to 90,000 people, fuelled her ambitions.

"In 1997, I was a ball girl at the Eden Gardens where I saw my first women's World Cup final. From that day, my dream was to represent India," she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON