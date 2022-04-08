Home / Cricket / ‘A drunk foreign player hung me from balcony of 15th floor’: Chahal's startling revelation from MI days in IPL 2013
‘A drunk foreign player hung me from balcony of 15th floor’: Chahal's startling revelation from MI days in IPL 2013

  • Now a part of the Rajasthan Royals, Chahal, in an episode of RR's Youtube show Cricket Tales, revealed a 9-year-old incident. Chahal said in IPL 2012, when he was part of the Mumbai Indians squad, a "drunk" foreign player had "hung him from the 15th floor."
Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals celebrates with teammates(PTI)
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 11:49 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

That Yuzvendra Chahal started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians and not Royal Challengers Bangalore is a fact that even cricket fans might to struggle to recall. The leg-spinner was picked up by MI in 2011 but he played only one match across three seasons before being roped in by RCB in IPL 2014. During his three-year stint with MI, Chahal formed strong bonds with many cricketers and created memories for a lifetime. But there was one particular incident that the leg-spinner doesn't recall fondly.

Now a part of the Rajasthan Royals, Chahal, in an episode of RR's Youtube show Cricket Tales, revealed a 9-year-old incident. Chahal said in IPL 2013, when he was part of the Mumbai Indians squad, a "drunk" foreign player had "hung him from the 15th floor."

"This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru. There was a get together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk. I won't take his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me on the balcony," Chahal said.

The crafty leg-spinner, who had almost fainted during that time, did not name the cricketer.

"My hands were around him like this (shows the way of his grip). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and handled the situation. I kind of fainted, they gave me water. Then I realized how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere," Chahal added.

Chahal has had a wonderful start to IPL 2022. He has been the pick of the RR bowlers so far in the 15th edition of the tournament. Chahal has picked up 7 wickets at an economy rate of 5.45 in the three matches that he played so far for the Royals.

