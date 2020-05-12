e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘A lie-detector test can be used’: Ramiz Raja suggests ‘outside-the-box’ idea to catch match-fixers

‘A lie-detector test can be used’: Ramiz Raja suggests ‘outside-the-box’ idea to catch match-fixers

Speaking in a Youtube vieo, Raja said: “I wish there was an instrument to calculate this intention, just like the temperature taking tools being used for the Covid-19. We could easily red flag players who could go on to become fixers.”

cricket Updated: May 12, 2020 14:56 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Ramiz Raja.
File image of Ramiz Raja.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja on Monday suggested that cricket could introduce random lie-detector tests to catch players who could be involved in match-fixing in any form. Raja’s remarks came after Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Shafiqullah was handed a six-years ban from all cricket-related activites for six years, after he was foundy guilty of ACB’s anti-corruption code.

Speaking in a Youtube vieo, Raja said: “I wish there was an instrument to calculate this intention, just like the temperature taking tools being used for the Covid-19. We could easily red flag players who could go on to become fixers.”

Also read: Frustrated spinner Adam Zampa calls for more turning wickets in Australia

He further added that lie-detector tests can be conducted in the similar manner as dope tests are conducted for players: “A lie-detector test could be used. Just as random samples are taken for dope testing, we should also conduct random lie-detector tests. We should do that in a regular season to find out if players have ever been involved in match-fixing.

“This is an outside-the-box idea,” he said. 

The former Pakistan opener further said that the problem of match-fixing is becoming difficult to solve as it is still going on despite the several rules, regulations and laws to prevent the same. “The solution to this problem is very confusing. We have rules, laws, regulations and player education programs but if a player is intent on fixing then no one can stop them,” he said.

Also read: Women’s ODI and men’s U-19 World Cup qualifiers postponed due to COVID-19

“Fixers can usually attack in two important parts of a career. They can attack at the end of someone’s career because they have nothing to lose. They can also attack at the start when a player is starting out because their minds are impressionable at that stage,” he further added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
Live: Covid-19 vaccine may never be found, warns British PM Johnson
Live: Covid-19 vaccine may never be found, warns British PM Johnson
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Anand Mahindra praises this parking idea, says can help redesign factory layouts
Anand Mahindra praises this parking idea, says can help redesign factory layouts
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In