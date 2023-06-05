'A lot of senior players were missing...': Rohit Sharma picks top-most Test career highlight ahead of WTC final

With IPL 2023 coming to a wrap, Rohit Sharma and Co. are currently gearing up for the World Test Championship final against Australia, scheduled to begin from June 7 at The Oval in London. India will be chasing history after having lost the inaugural edition's final against New Zealand previously. India captain Rohit Sharma during practice.(Action Images via Reuters)

In Test cricket, India most recently faced Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they successfully defended at home. The four-match series which began from February 9 saw India come out on top with a 2-1 victory. The result will also be a source of confidence for India going into the WTC final.

India captain Rohit recently spoke about the upcoming match with Pat Cummins, former players Ross Taylor and Ian Bell, and Harsha Bhogle. The 36-year-old was asked about his top-most Test highlight in recent years, and he directly pointed out the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India won 2-1 in Australia. "Plenty actually", Rohit said.

"The last couple of years specially, after Covid-19. You know the times weren't that great. Specially the bubble, you didn't know what to expect. Stuck indoors and the younger boys were quite upset about that. But again, you need to beat the odds and come out on top. I thought the way we played in Australia was probably the top highlight, I would say. After losing the first Test match in Adelaide and then coming back to win then shows the strength and the depth of the team as well because we had lot of injuries on that trip.

"I wasn't part of the first two Test matches. I was part of the third and fourth one. I know as a team what we were going through. So a really tough time, but we held our nerves. Like Pat just said, we came out on top but there was a lot of groundwork that happened behind the scene as well. A lot of the young players stepped in and turned things around for us. A lot of senior players were missing on that trip and that was certainly the best we played outside India. Again, the last series we played against India was another exciting series, difficult pitches and challenging ones. But we managed to go through that", the India opener further added.

The visitors were bundled out for 36 in the first Test match, which they also lost by eight wickets. To make matters worse, captain Virat Kohli also had to return home due to paternity. But under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, India bounced back to win the series. The series was fought till the fourth and final Test, which India won by three wickets at The Gabba in Brisbane, courtesy of some fine batting from Rishabh Pant.

