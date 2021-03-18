IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'He was hard done by, like Rahul, he's another main player': Aakash Chopra not happy as India drop Yuzvendra Chahal
India's Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of England's Jason Roy(REUTERS)
India's Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of England's Jason Roy(REUTERS)
cricket

'He was hard done by, like Rahul, he's another main player': Aakash Chopra not happy as India drop Yuzvendra Chahal

  • Yuzvendra Chahal has not been at his best in this England series. With figures of 1/44, 1/34 and 1/41, Chahal has been one of India’s most expensive bowlers in the series so far. Chopra, however, felt Chahal was ‘hard done by’ as India replaced him with Rahul Chahar in the 4th T20I against England.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:07 PM IST

India’s decision to drop seasoned leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pick young Rahul Chahal in the XI for the fourth T20I against England in Ahmedabad did not go down well with former India opener Aakash Chopra. The former batsman said he would have picked Chahal in the side, ‘come what may’ as like KL Rahul, he is one of India’s main players in T20s.

Chahal has not been at his best in this England series. With figures of 1/44, 1/34 and 1/41, Chahal has been one of India’s most expensive bowlers in the series so far. Chopra, however, felt Chahal was ‘hard done by.’

IND vs ENG live score 4th T20I

“And Yuzi Chahal… I feel was slightly hard done by. I would have played him today come what may. Yes, he was expensive in the last few games, I’d have still played him,” Chopra said on Star Sports.

Chahal was replaced by Rahul Chahar, who is playing in his 2nd T20I for India. Chopra said that like India stuck with opener KL Rahul despite his low returns in the series, Virat Kohli and Co. should have also given a longer rope to Chahal.

“Like KL Rahul, Chahal is also your primary player when you look at the preparations, you want to focus, rather invest on a lot of players. If KL Rahul is one of them the batting department, in the bowling department Chahal is your guy,” said Chopra.

Also Read | ‘Nobody questioned Bumrah, they knew that he is a match-winner’: Mohammad Amir

There was another important change that India made, which Virat Kohli said was forced one. Left-hander Ishan Kishan who hurt himself while fielding in the previous match was replaced Suryakumar Yadav.

Chopra expressed his concerns about the batting position of Surykaumar and said Shreyas Iyer has to bat higher.

“This was the opportunity, a tailor-made opportunity to take the tough call, drop a batsman and play an extra bowler, that I would have done. And now coming to Suryakumar Yadav… Where would you bat him? Shreyas Iyer was your best batsman in the first game when he was batting at 4 or 5 but now he has been pushed down to sis. If Suryakumar comes in, you bat him at six/seven or put him at four?” he said.

England captain Eoin Morgan, meanwhile, won another important toss and opted to field first.

England are fielding an unchanged side that beat India by eight wickets in the previous T20I at the same venue.

India XI: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar

England XI: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england yuzvendra chahal
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Suryakumar Yadav hits a boundary during the fourth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
India's Suryakumar Yadav hits a boundary during the fourth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
cricket

High in 'Sky': Suryakumar starts off with astonishing one-legged six off Archer

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:51 PM IST
  • India vs England: Suryakumar was equal to the task as he was ready for the shorter one. He positioned himself for the delivery and then helped it on its way with a ramp hook shot while standing on one leg and the ball sailed over the fielder at deep fine leg for a maximum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aiden Markram(twitter)
Aiden Markram(twitter)
cricket

Markram, Mulder return to South Africa ODI squad for Pakistan series

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Markram has not played since the World Cup in England having failed to transfer his test form into the 50-over format, while Mulder won the last of his 10 caps in the home series against Sri Lanka in March 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of England's Jason Roy(REUTERS)
India's Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of England's Jason Roy(REUTERS)
cricket

'Would've picked him come what may': Ex opener not happy with India's XI

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • Yuzvendra Chahal has not been at his best in this England series. With figures of 1/44, 1/34 and 1/41, Chahal has been one of India’s most expensive bowlers in the series so far. Chopra, however, felt Chahal was ‘hard done by’ as India replaced him with Rahul Chahar in the 4th T20I against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli celebrates his half century with teammate Hardik Pandya during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021(PTI)
Indian captain Virat Kohli celebrates his half century with teammate Hardik Pandya during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021(PTI)
cricket

Jadeja feels Pandya not batting at his ideal position in Indian side

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Rishbah Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya had to bat at least one position lower than their usual batting spot in the third T20I which India lost by eight wickets. Ajay Jadeja said India have to decide who their most destructive batsmen are.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India vs England 4th T20 Live Score(BCCI)
India vs England 4th T20 Live Score(BCCI)
cricket

IND v ENG, 4th T20I Live: Archer cleans up Rishabh Pant, India 5 down

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:40 PM IST
India vs England, 4th T20 Live Cricket Score: Eoin Morgan-led England have won the toss and opted to bowl against Virat Kohli's Team India in the fourth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Follow IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live updates here.
READ FULL STORY
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (L), former Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir(HT Collage)
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (L), former Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir(HT Collage)
cricket

‘Nobody questioned Bumrah, they knew that he is a match-winner’: Mohammad Amir

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Mohammad Amir said that the Indian pacer received backing from the team management despite a few hiccups in his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
David Warner(Twitter)
David Warner(Twitter)
cricket

Australia's David Warner ends century drought in domestic match

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:46 PM IST
The tournament marks Warner's return from a groin injury that had kept him out of action since the fourth test against India at the Gabba in Brisbane in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel(Twitter)
Photo of former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel(Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021: Dhoni is determined to get CSK's ball rolling, says Parthiv

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:45 PM IST
  • The Chennai-based franchise had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The side finished at the seventh position on the points table.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aakash Chopra wants Virat Kohli to bring Ishan Kishan back as an opener(REUTERS)
Aakash Chopra wants Virat Kohli to bring Ishan Kishan back as an opener(REUTERS)
cricket

'Dhoni had also pushed Kohli to No.4': Chopra suggests India's new opening pair

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:09 PM IST
  • Former India opener Aakash Chopra has now suggested another pair for India in the fourth T20I against England on Thursday. Chopra said India should open with Kishan and bring Rahul down to No.4. He also gave Dhoni's example when he had decided to bat Virat Kohli at No.4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shubman Gill(AP)
India's Shubman Gill(AP)
cricket

Open season in Indian cricket

By N Ananthanarayanan, Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • Just like the pace bowling unit measured up to the demand, the opening department too withstood the churn, though the talk was more about technique of the personnel than discussion about growing options.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai.(REUTERS)
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai.(REUTERS)
cricket

Three regional qualifiers for men's 2022 T20 WC postponed due to COVID-19: ICC

PTI, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:16 PM IST
The Asia A Qualifier, which was due to be hosted between April 3 and 9, involving Bahrain, Kuwait, Maldives, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, will now be played in Kuwait between October 23 to 29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Shahid Afridi.(Getty Images)
File image of Shahid Afridi.(Getty Images)
cricket

'This is surprising to me': Shahid Afridi blames PCB for PSL 6's postponement

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Speaking at a function in Lahore on Wednesday, Afridi said that the Pakistan Super League should not have been postponed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gautam Gambhir during the 2012 IPL.(Getty Images)
Gautam Gambhir during the 2012 IPL.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Either it’s everything or nothing': Gambhir baffled at Rahul's 'two extremes'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:50 PM IST
  • The former India opening batsman is surprised at how woefully out of form Rahul tends to get when things aren't going his way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel with MI owner Akash Ambani(MI/Twitter)
Photo of former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel with MI owner Akash Ambani(MI/Twitter)
ipl

Parthiv explains why MI went after veteran leg-spinner in IPL 2021 auctions

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:05 PM IST
MI bought a total of seven players during the auctions which included Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.(@RSWorldSeries)
Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.(@RSWorldSeries)
cricket

Sachin hits fifty, Yuvraj smashes 20-ball 49 as India Legends storm into final

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Riding on Tendulkar's half-century and Yuvraj's entertaining 20-ball 49 not out which had six sixes and a four saw India score 218 for three in 20 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP