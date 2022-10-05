'Aap kehte hain toh ulta latak ke....': Shadab Khan shuts down fan for 'focus on World Cup' tweet

Pakistan's vice-captain in the white-ball format, Shadab Khan, on Tuesday gave a befitting reply to a fan who asked him to focus on the impending T20 World Cup. The all-rounder was recently part of the seven-match series at home against England where the hosts lost 3-4 after suffering a 67-run defeat in the series decider in Lahore on Sunday. The Pakistan team is now preparing for a tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh before they leave for Australia for the big event later this month.

On Tuesday, Shadab celebrated his 24th birthday and on the occasion received a lot of birthday wishes on social media. Fellow cricketer and teammate, Iftikhar Ahmed, was among them, who had taken to Twitter to wish the Pakistan all-rounder. Iftikhar had tweeted saying, "Saalgirah Mubarak ho Shadab Bhaijaan @76Shadabkhan."

Poking fun at his "Bhaijaan" tweet, Shadab hilariously replied to Iftikhar saying, "Pehle shaddy phir shaddy bhai phir shaddy bhaijaan ho gaye. Thank u ifti bhai."

In his reply to Iftikhar, one of Shadab's fan tried to school him by tweeting, "Ye shaddy shoody k chakr choro and please focus on world cup." And the all-rounder responded with a befitting reply.

Shadab said: "Abi nz mai aadhi raat hai Physio ne bola hai rest kero time off lo aap kehte hai tu ulta latak ke training start ker de? [It's midnight in New Zealand, physio told us to take a rest. If you say, should I hang upside down and start training]?"

The Pakistan T20I side is presently in Christchurch for the tri-series, which will be the team's final preparation for the World Cup in Australia. They will play against Bangladesh on October 7 and New Zealand on the following day. Each team will face each other twice in the series to claim their place in the final on October 14 at the Hagley Oval.

