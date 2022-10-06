'Aapke paas No.4 pe Kohli nehi hain': PAK's World Cup-winning pacer wants Babar Azam to emulate Virat's role for T20 WC

11 months back, Pakistan had scripted a dominating run in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, going in a winning spree in the group stages before suffering a narrow defeat to eventual champions Australia in the semis. But the Babar Azam-led side haven't looked the same in the build-up to the 2022 edition of the World Cup with middle-order batting being their primary issue. However, former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed has come up with a rather strange solution for Pakistan, urging the captain to emulate Virat Kohli's role.

Speaking to Paktv.tv, Aaqib explained that with Pakistan not having a player like Kohli at No.4, or any batter of that stature, the team's middle-order has become weak. He added that if Babar can come down the order and bat at No.4 for Pakistan, it will strengthen Pakistan's middle-order line-up and allow Asif Ali to play freely in the slog overs.

“Pakistan don't have a batter like Kohli at No.4. They don't have any player for No.4. [Aapke paas 4 number pe Kohli nehi hain. Aapke paas 4 number pe koi player nehi hain]. So why can't Pakistan experiment? You are completely depended on the openers. If they get dismissed, fans leave the stadium. To address that issue, Babar can bat at No.4. This will give Pakistan that stability they need in the middle order. Then the role that has been given to Asif Ali, at No.6, he can go ahead and bat freely at that position when there are 1-2 overs left," said Pakistan's World Cup-winning pacer.

Babar did bat outside his usual opener's role 21 times in T20I cricket, the last being in the West Indies series in 2021 where he had scored a 40-ball 51 at No.3. Below that, he has batted just twice in his T20I career, scoring 43 off 38 at No.4 in 2017 and a run-a-bal 41 at No.5 in 2018.

