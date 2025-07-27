AB de Villiers smashes back-to-back centuries in WCL 2025; hits 46-ball 123 with 8 sixes

AB de Villiers has still got it. The right-handed batter continues to turn back the clock in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. On Sunday, the 41-year-old, who is one of the main players for South Africa Champions, registered his second century of the tournament as he played a 123-run knock off 46 balls against Australia Champions at Headingley, Leeds. His innings was studded with 15 fours and eight sixes as he batted at a strike rate of 267.39. This was de Villiers' second century on the bounce as he previously went past the three-figure mark against England Champions. AB de Villiers smashes 126 runs off 46 balls against Australia in the World Championship of Legends 2025 match(Screengrab - Fancode)

De Villiers didn't spare any Australian bowler as he smashed Brett Lee, Peter Siddle, Steve OKeefe, John Hastings, Daniel Christian and D Arcy Short to all parts of the ground. He reserved special treatment for Steve OKeefe as he kept hitting him for sixes.

The former South Africa captain brought up his ton in the 13th over of the innings, and he completed the milestone off 39 balls. After completing the century, de Villiers removed his helmet as he soaked in the atmosphere.

The fans of the South African champions were on their feet to celebrate the special achievement.

AB de Villiers was eventually dismissed by Peter Siddle in the 14th over. The South Africa Champions captain was involved in a 187-run stand with JJ Smuts for the opening wicket. This effort of de Villiers helped South Africa Champions post 241/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Smuts also played a knock of 85 runs to take the wind out of Australia's sails. For Australia, Peter Siddle returned with three wickets at Headingley.

This total of 241/6 proved enough for South Africa as the Proteas registered a comprehensive 95-run win after bundling out Australia for 146 inside 17 overs. For South Africa, Aaron Phangiso returned with four wickets while Imran Tahir took three.

de Villiers' carnage in the WCL 2025

The right-hander has been in smashing form in the ongoing T20 competition. He had earlier played unbeaten knocks of 61 and 116 against India Champions and England Champions.

de Villiers, who made a name for himself for being a 360-degree batter, continues to show that he's still got it. In the game against India, the Proteas great was involved in a spectacle fielding effort which resulted in a phenomenal catch at the boundary ropes.

De Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for South Africa, scoring close to 20,000 runs across three formats of the game.

He even led the Proteas to the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup. He announced his international retirement in 2021, leaving fans worldwide shocked.