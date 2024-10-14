Abhimanyu Easwaran smashes 4th first-class ton in a row, lands blow in BGT backup opener race with Ruturaj Gaikwad

Abhimanyu Easwaran continues to bang the doors of the Indian Test team as he scored a century for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy against Uttar Pradesh. This was the fourth first class match in a row in which Easwaran managed to get to three figures and this run of form comes ahead of India's five-Test tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series starts on November 22. Easwaran finished unbeaten on 127 off 172 balls opening the batting for Bengal in their second innings(HT_PRINT)

Easwaran finished unbeaten on 127 off 172 balls opening the batting for Bengal in their second innings, with the side declaring on 254/3 and giving UP a target of 274 to chase in just over a session. Easwaran shared a 212-run opening stand with Sudip Chatterjee, who fell on 93 off 151. Chatterjee himself had scored 116 in 227 in Bengal's first innings, where they were all out for 311. Four wicket hauls from Mukesh Kumar and Shahbaz Ahmed then helped them dismiss UP for just 292 runs. UP's score stood at 82/4 in their second innings at Tea on Monday, with Bengal now looking to wipe out the remaining six wickets in the final session and secure victory.

Easwaran's extraordinary recent performances, coupled with his rich domestic record over the years, has made him a prime contender along with Ruturaj Gaikwad to be India's backup opener in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The position has gained more importance with the possibility of captain Rohit Sharma possibly missing one of the first two Tests of the series. Apart from this being the fourth consecutive match in which he has scored a century, Easwaran has also scored centuries in all but one of his last five red-ball games. Easwaan's scores from the last 10 innings read 127*, 191, 116, 19, 157*, 13, 4, 200*, 72, 65.

Abhimanyu Easwaran as back-up opener in Australia

The Indian team consists of players like Shubman Gill and KL Rahul who have played as openers in the past and have now been demoted to positions in the middle order and lower middle order. However, it is reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at Easwaran as their main backup opener for the series, regardless of whether Rohit plays all five matches or not. Easwaran will also be in Australia with the India A team which he is supposed to lead.

Easwaran is not the only candidate for the position though. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is expected to be captain of the India A team in Australia and Easwaran's opening partner there, is also a leading name in the race.

According to news agency PTI, Rohit has intimated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he might have to skip "one of the two Tests at the beginning of the series" due to a "pressing personal matter". The first Test will be played in Perth from November 22 to 26 after which the second Test, which will be a day-night affair played with the pink ball, is scheduled to take place from December 6 to 10.