Abhishek Sharma clatters records for fun - Most sixes by an Indian in an innings, highest-ever T20I score: See full list

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 02, 2025 08:58 PM IST

Abhishek Sharma produced a phenomenal knock, smashing 135 off just 54 deliveries against England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Team India enjoyed a brilliant outing with the bat in the fifth and final T20I of the series against England, largely led by Abhishek Sharma, who bamboozled the English bowlers with a blistering century. The left-handed Indian opener broke the Indian record for the highest individual score in T20Is, smashing 135 off just 54 deliveries, going past Shubman Gill's unbeaten 126.

India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century during the 5th T20I match against England, at Wankhede Stadium(Surjeet Yadav)
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century during the 5th T20I match against England, at Wankhede Stadium(Surjeet Yadav)

It was an electrifying start from the word go for India, although it was Sanju Samson who made the charge with a first-ball six against Jofra Archer. It was all Abhishek Sharma afterwards, though.

Here's a full list of records and feats India and Abhishek Sharma achieved throughout a stellar display of power-hitting at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai:

Highest total in Powerplay

India's 95/1 after six overs during the final T20I was their highest-ever score inside a Powerplay, going past the previous record of 82/2 against Scotland in 2021.

Interestingly, Abhishek Sharma scored 58 of those in just 21 deliveries. The southpaw completed his half-century in merely 17 deliveries, making him the second-fastest Indian to reach the fifty-run mark – behind his mentor and idol, Yuvraj Singh, who reached the figure in just 12 balls (vs England, 2007).

Highest individual score by Indian

Abhishek's 135 was the highest individual score by an Indian batter in T20I history. He went past Shubman Gill, who had scored an unbeaten 126 during a T20I series against New Zealand in 2023.

Abhishek's century came in just 37 deliveries, which was the second-fastest ton by an Indian in the format. Former Indian captain in this format – Rohit Sharma – continues to hold the record, with a century in 35 balls against Sri Lanka (2017).

Most sixes in an innings

While Abhishek couldn't surpass Rohit for fastest century, he did overtake the Indian batting stalwart for most sixes in a single T20I innings.

The southpaw ended his innings with 13 sixes to his name – three more than Rohit, who hit 10 during the record-breaking knock against Sri Lanka.

Fourth-highest T20I score by India

By the end of tenth over, it seemed India would go all the way to surpass their previous-highest total (297/6 against Bangladesh last year); however, wickets at regular intervals hurt India's chances, as they ended at 247/9.

Yet, this was the side's fourth-highest total in the format, and its highest against England.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
