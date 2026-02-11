Abhishek Sharma doubtful for Namibia clash after hospitalisation due to stomach infection: Report

Doubts have emerged over opener Abhishek Sharma’s availability for India’s second match of the 2026 T20 World Cup against Namibia in New Delhi on February 12 after he missed the team’s first training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. A Times of India report revealed that the batter has been hospitalised due to a stomach infection. Abhishek Sharma walks off the field after his dismissal during T20 World Cup match against USA, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai (PTI)

According to the report, Abhishek had been unwell even before India’s tournament opener against the USA last Sunday, with his condition worsening after he took the field. The left-hander was dismissed for a duck and did not return for the second innings, with Sanju Samson replacing him as the substitute fielder. He also skipped the post-match handshakes.

Abhishek reportedly ran a high temperature during the match at Wankhede Stadium and was administered drips for immediate relief. While the Indian camp initially described the issue as a stomach upset, the report suggested that the infection has significantly dented his chances of featuring in India’s next game.

“Abhi still has a few issues with his tummy. We’re hopeful he’ll be available for the game in two days’ time,” assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said during a media interaction on Tuesday.

Despite being unwell, Abhishek travelled with the squad to Delhi, but his condition reportedly worsened over the last 24 hours. He was also seen at head coach Gautam Gambhir’s residence on February 8, when the team gathered for a special dinner ahead of the Namibia fixture, though his recovery remained uncertain.

In Abhishek’s absence at training on Tuesday, Samson was the first batter to take the nets. The wicketkeeper-batter, who struggled for form during the recent home series against New Zealand and slipped behind Ishan Kishan in the pecking order, looked scratchy against Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya. Samson also received treatment on his left arm during the session.

“We’re waiting on Abhi’s fitness more than anything, and that will open up a few different combinations,” ten Doeschate added.

A clearer picture on Abhishek’s availability is expected after India’s final training session in Delhi on Wednesday.