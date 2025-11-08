Abhishek Sharma reserves special thanks for Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir after heroics continue: ‘Clarity to set…’

Abhishek Sharma marked his first tour of Australia with a typically brilliant performance in what has been a whirlwind start to his international career. The swashbuckling left-handed opener scored 163 runs in the series and won player of the series honours, showing that he can play his natural style even on Australian surfaces. Abhishek Sharma won player of the series in the T20I series against Australia.(AFP)

Now the number one T20 batter and also the fastest batter to 1000 T20I runs in terms of balls faced, Sharma has delivered after being given the license to play his high-risk style of cricket at the top of India’s batting order. There is an awareness that his hyper-aggressive style will have days where it will see him dismissed early – he was dropped in the first over of both of the last two matches of this series.

But given the upside he possesses, and his ability to single-handedly swing matches in India’s favour, it is something his leadership group haven’t tried to put a dampener on. Reflecting on the faith his captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir have in him, Abhishek spoke in the post-series presentation and explained:

"The captain and coach have given me the clarity and confidence to just go and express myself. As a batter, when you're scoring 20s and 30s, you know you can go longer, but the clarity to set the momentum for the team has really helped me.”

‘As a kid, I always dreamt of…’

Abhishek scores at a strike-rate of 190, nearly 30 matches into his T20 career, showing how his ability has been combined with a gameplan that allows him to be ultra-attacking in the powerplay.

However, the focus for Abhishek remains to find the right form and hit his peak when the home T20 World Cup rolls around early in 2026. He admitted that his dream remains to lift a trophy alongside India, and given the kind of cricket his batting allows India to play, there is no doubt that the defending champions start the tournament as favourites despite the turnover between the last two tournaments.

"It will be a dream come true if I get to play the World Cup. As a kid, I always dreamt of winning it for India. I will make sure I’m ready for that tournament," said Abhishek, who will play his first ICC tournament for India next year.