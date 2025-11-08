Suryakumar Yadav shuts down chatter around Shubman Gill's strike rate: ‘His combo with Abhishek case of fire and fire'

Ever since Shubman Gill came into the T20I squad for the Asia Cup 2025, there have been question marks over the right-handed batter's strike rate. The youngster, who is India's Test and ODI captain, scored 46 runs in the fourth T20I against Australia off 39 balls, coped a bit of criticism for his slow strike rate despite the knock setting up the win for his team. However, the 26-year-old came out all guns blazing in the final T20I in Brisbane as he remained unbeaten on 29 off 16 balls, including six boundaries. Abhishek Sharma speaks about his opening partnership with Shubman Gill. (AP)

Gill made his intentions clear in the third over as he smacked four consecutive boundaries off the bowling of Ben Dwarshius. After the final T20I was abandoned due to rain at the Gabba, India captain Suryakumar Yadav extended his support to Gill, saying his partnership with Abhishek Sharma is “fire and fire" and not “fire and ice.”

Suryakumar also extended support towards Gill, saying it is a case of batting depending on the situation and the wicket at hand. It is worth noting that since returning to the T20I lineup as vice-captain, Gill has yet to score a half-century.

“They both are looking to match each other's strike rates. It's a combination of fire and fire,” Suryakumar told reporters.

“In my opinion, if the wicket is a bit difficult, then it is important to adapt. Today, the wicket was good, so these two scored more than 50 in five years. In the last game, it was important to read the wicket, and these two did just that. At this level, experience helps and see how he (Gill) adapted in the last game. Both Abhishek and Gill have good communication. It is just a case of adapting; they complement each other well,” he added.

Once Gill was brought back into the T20I lineup, Sanju Samson was demoted down the order despite hitting three centuries last year. The series against Australia then saw Samson going out of the playing XI as Jitesh Sharma replaced him down the order.

‘Just fire and fire’

Abhishek, who was adjudged Player of the Series for his haul of 163 runs in five matches, also heaped praise on Gill, saying the duo share a good camaraderie and it helps them form solid partnerships in the middle.

“It's just fire and fire. Look at the way he was playing today. We have been playing together since the U-12 days, so there is a good understanding. I know what shots he's looking to play and which bowler he's targeting. He is also aware of my game, and he helps me in what sort of shots I should look to play,” said Abhishek.

With the fifth and final T20I being called off due to rain in Brisbane, India won the five-match series 2-1. Suryakumar is yet to lose a T20I series ever since taking over the captaincy in July 2024.

India will next square off against South Africa in a five-match T20I series in December.