Shubman Gill's critics silenced after opener's match-winning innings ‘worth its weight in gold’: ‘Never makes sense…’

Shubman Gill's role in the Indian T20I team has raised eyebrows and given birth to plenty of doubters, who aren't convinced by the batter's ability to score at a rate expected of a modern T20 batter. Despite his successes in the IPL, the question remains whether Gill's batting is strong enough to include him for the sake of him being a potential future captain.

Despite some question marks and doubts about his innings of 46 at the Carrara Oval on Thursday, which looked slightly laboured at the time as it came off 39 deliveries. However, it became clear as the match wore on and batting looked difficult on the Gold Coast surface that Gill’s innings was a crucial and potentially even match-winning one at the top of the order.

As a result of his contribution, which helped push India to a 48-run win, Gill earned plaudits from pundits for showing how even a relatively classical style can earn rewards in the shortest format.

Speaking on Star Sports, Varun Aaron explained: "The thing with Gill is that when conditions don't favour batting, you can always put your money on Shubman Gill because of his technique, because of his poise, and because of his game awareness.”

Gill's innings ‘worth its weight in gold’

On a tricky pitch, which was a little two-paced and had a touch of variable bounce, Gill’s ability to score runs was applauded by the former Indian bowler. “He knows exactly what wicket offers, what kind of stroke play, and he plays according to that. So you need somebody like Shubman Gill in the T20 setup.”

Further, Aaron slammed critics of Gill’s presence in the T20I team, arguing they often looked at his issues but never accepted that he presents unique strengths given the calibre of batter he is.

“When people raise questions about Shubman Gill being in the T20 setup, it never makes sense to me because this is what he gives you when everybody else fails on a wicket that is slightly difficult compared to the other wickets in this whole series,” explained Aaron. “He gives you a 46, which is worth its weight in gold.”

No other batter in the match managed to get properly set, with the Indian batters chipping in useful 20s to push India. Given that, it was crucial for Gill to play the kind of knock that gave India a backbone and a platform early on, establishing a 2-1 series lead.