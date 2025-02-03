Abhishek Sharma's sassy reaction to Yuvraj Singh's tweet after record Mumbai knock: First one without flying chappal

India batter Abhishek Sharma was thrilled to see congratulatory post from mentor Yuvraj Singh on social media following his record knock in the fifth and final T20I match of the series against England. However, he dropped a rather cheeky comment after seeing that for the first time he did not get scolded by the India legend. Abhishek Sharma reacted to Yuvraj Singh's tweet

It was a record-scripting day for Abhishek at the Wankhede Stadium as he played a quickfire innings of 135 off 54 -- the second fastest T20I hundred for the home side. It was also the highest individual score for India in men's T20Is, surpassing Shubman Gill's 126 against New Zealand in 2023, and the second-highest knock against England in the format, after Aaron Finch's 156 in 2013. The opener smashed 13 sixes and seven fours in the process and later took two wickets for three runs in his solitary over in India's emphatic 150-run win.

Following the performance, Yuvraj took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate the youngster. He tweeted: “Well played @IamAbhiSharma4! That's where I want to see you! Proud of you.”

Speaking to the media after the game, Abhishek reacted to Yuvraj's post saying that he was rather glad not seeing a 'flying chappal' in the tweet.

"I think this is the first time Yuvraj has tweeted something without adding 'I will send a chappal.' Finally, he is proud of me. So I'm very happy," said Abhishek.

Abhishek reveals how Yuvraj backed him

The India opener further opened up on his relation with Yuvraj and how the former India all-rounder backed him through the early days in his career.

"Three years ago, when I started working with him, he always told me that, as a player, doubts are natural. But he always reassured me, saying, 'You will be there, and you will perform. You will win matches for India,'" said Abhishek.

Abhishek, who received the Player of the Match award for his Mumbai knock, revealed that Yuvraj's plan for him was always for a long term.

"I remember during our training camp in COVID times, he repeatedly told me, 'don’t think short-term. I’m preparing you for the long run.' Now that things are coming together, I am really happy," he added.