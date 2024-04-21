Adam Gilchrist picks India’s ‘irresistible talent’ as Ajit Agarkar sent 'dark horse' message ahead of T20WC selection

With the BCCI set to announce India's T20 World Cup squad soon, fans and experts have been left waiting with suspense. One of the main topics of discussion has been the wicketkeeper-batter role, due to the return of Rishabh Pant. Former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist on India's T20 World Cup squad.(Twitter)

Pant missed more than a year of cricket due to a freak car accident. In his absence, KL Rahul donned the gloves in the ODI World Cup last year. Meanwhile for the T20 World Cup, the competition is between Pant, Rahul and Sanju Samson, who is also in fine form in IPL 2024.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Shivam Dube has been pivotal for CSK in IPL 2024, and has been his side's star batter. He is also their highest run-scorer with 245 runs in seven matches, at a strike rate of 157.05. Dube's highest score this season is 66*, and he has also registered two half-centuries.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Adam Gilchrist named Dube as his dark horse for India's T20 World Cup squad. "Shivam Dube, I think his form is irresistible. He's taken on spin bowling which we've known and witnessed for a while. But he's taking on the quick bowlers. He seems to be confident in his shot selection all around the ground," he said.

"If they get the message to him, to make sure he is at least bowling a lot in the nets. I know it is not match practice but you may even see him get a little bit more bowling towards the back end of the tournament. But whatever the case, he is too irresistible as a talent, an all-round talent to not take to the World Cup," he further added.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary also joined the bandwagon and named Dube as his dark horse. "Dark horse for India's T20 World Cup will be Shivam Dube. The kind of form and flow he is in this IPL, he will probably be in the same momentum in the T20 World Cup," he said.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee are under plenty of pressure, and will be aiming to choose the best possible squad for the showpiece event.