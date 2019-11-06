Adam Gilchrist predicts T20 World Cup 2020 semi-finalists, leaves out Pakistan

cricket

Legendary Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist has picked out four teams who according to him will enter the sem-finals of next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Gilchrist stated it is difficult to predict which team will eventually go on to win the tournament, however, he did pick out the semi-finalists. The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will commence from October 18 and will conclude on November 15 next year in Australia. The women’s tournament will be held from February 21 to March 8.

“Probably they (India) will be featuring in semi-finals and the finals. I can’t predict who is going to win but I suspect that the usual suspects like India, England, Australia and New Zealand will probably make the long way, semi-finals of course,” Gilchrist was quoted as saying by PTI.

Interestingly, number one ranked T20| team Pakistan failed to find a spot in Gilchrist’s final four. The former stumped did mention that T20 cricket is like a lottery and each team fancies their chance.

“Pakistan are number one ranked team in the format, so you cannot rule them out. But T20 cricket is a bit of lottery so it is hard to predict the winner until the final runs are scored or wickets are taken,” he added.

Gilchrist also said that he is a supporter of Day-Night Test matches and he expects that India will play Australia in a Day-Night Test next year. Cricket Australia had proposed India play the Adelaide Test under lights during the last tour of Australia in 2018 but the BCCI turned down the offer. Current playing conditions stipulated by the ICC say the home nation can host a day-night Test only when the visiting board agrees to it. However, that will all change on November 22 when Virat Kohli & Co will play their first ever Day-Night Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

“They would be here next summer after the T20 World Cup. I expect there will be a Day/Night Test there. I haven’t heard from Cricket Australia but I expect there would be one,” Glichrist said on the sidelines of an event.

“I was a reluctant starter of Day/night Tests but now I can totally see the positive outcomes that is going to help Test cricket stay relevant,” he added.