India vs Bangladesh: Yuvraj Singh speaks out on comparisons between Shivam Dube and him

Mumbai cricketer Shivam Dube made his debut for India in the first T20I against Bangladesh and comparisons with former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has already begun. Like Yuvraj, Dube is also an all-rounder who can hit the ball out of the park an also scalp crucial wickets with his spin. However, his debut didn’t go as per plans as he was dismissed for just 1 run and was given just three deliveries to bowl.

Due to similarities in technique, fans were quick to compare the youngster with Yuvraj and the latter has now given his opinion into it. The southpaw said this is not the right time to make such comparisons as he is just starting out his career however, Yuvraj did mention that Dune has the necessary talent to make it big.

“Let the guy start his career first, and after a while when he reaches a certain level, then you start comparing him with someone. I don’t think he should be compared to me. He should make his own name. He has the talent,” Yuvraj told reporters during an event in Mumbai.

Dube came into the limelight after he hit five consecutive sixes for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. That innings made him hot property at the IPL auctions last year where he was fetched for Rs 5 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

A day before his debut, BCCI uploaded the latest segment of ‘Chahal TV’ in which Dube spoke on his thoughts regarding his expected foray into international cricket. “I just want to continue performing well. I am playing for the country now so it is a very proud moment. There will be more eyes on me and so I need to work hard and continue the good work,” he said.

Chahal asked Shreyas Iyer (captain of Mumbai Ranji team) on what was told to the all-rounder that prompted him to smash the ball around the park.

“We told him before the day started that today your price will increase in the auction only if you hit six sixes in an over. So then he ended up scoring a hundred and hit five consecutive sixes in that innings. Tabi jaake usko paanch khokha mila (Only then did he end up getting Rs 5 crore),” said Shreyas which prompted laughs from Dube.