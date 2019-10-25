e-paper
Afghanistan announce squads for Windies series

As many as five players -- Shafiqullah Shafiq, Dawlat Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Fazal Niazai and Najeeb Tarakai -- have been dropped from the T20I squad that played in the Bangladesh T20I Tri-series in September

cricket Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:12 IST
File image of Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan.
File image of Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan.(AP)
         

Afghanistan on Friday announced their T20I and ODI squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies set to be played at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India.

As many as five players -- Shafiqullah Shafiq, Dawlat Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Fazal Niazai and Najeeb Tarakai -- have been dropped from the T20I squad that played in the Bangladesh T20I Tri-series in September.

Also Read: ‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is

Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who was made the captain following Afghanistan’s dismal performance in the World Cup under Gulbadin Naib, will lead the team in both formats.

The series against West Indies will start with three ODIs (November 6, 9 and 11), followed by three T20Is (November 14, 16 and 17), and a one-off Test, beginning November 27.

ODI squad: Rashid Khan (c), Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Javed Ahmadi, Afsar Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ibrahim Zadran, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ikram Alikhil, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Also Read: Steve Smith, David Warner return to Aussie T20 side as World Cup looms

T20I squad: Rashid Khan (c), Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 16:09 IST

cricket news