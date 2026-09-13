Afghanistan vs India 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch AFG vs IND live on TV and online
Afghanistan vs India, 1st T20I Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the series opener between AFG and IND in New Delhi.
The Indian team will look to fine-tune its squad for its title-defence campaign at the Asian Games in Japan when it takes on Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. The series has been named the Friendship Cup, with India set to play as the away team. Afghanistan, which does not currently have a designated home ground and has previously hosted matches in Dehradun, Greater Noida and Lucknow, will stage the series against India in Delhi.
This will be Afghanistan’s second visit to India this summer, having earlier played one Test and three ODIs without managing a win.
Sanju Samson will return to the T20I side after missing the tour of Zimbabwe, as will Jasprit Bumrah, who is back after recovering from the knee injury he suffered during the ODI leg of the England tour earlier this summer.
Deep Dive
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India will start favourites in the T20I series, having never lost to Afghanistan in their nine previous meetings, winning eight with one no result.
Squads:
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor ul Rahman, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharoti
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy
Here are all the details for the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India:
When will the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India begin?
The 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India will begin on Saturday, September 13, at 7:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.
Where will the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India be played?
The 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Which channels will telecast the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India?
The 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India will be aired on the Sony Sports Ten 3 and the Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels.
Where will live streaming be available for the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India?
The 1st T20I between Afghanistan and India will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More