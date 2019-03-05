Today in New Delhi, India
Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd ODI in Dehradun: Live score and updates

Follow live updates from the third ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland.

cricket Updated: Mar 05, 2019 18:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Afghanistan vs Ireland,Live score and updates,Dehradun
File image of Kevin O’Brien.(AFP)

Live Updates: Najibullah Zadran hit an unbeaten 104 as Afghanistan recovered from losing five cheap wickets to make 256-8 in their third one day international against Ireland on Tuesday.

Nijibullah came in with Ireland taking the upper hand on 69-4 and patiently took his side to safety while building his maiden international century with five sixes and five fours. ((Full Scorecard))

Follow live updates from the match here -

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 18:15 IST

