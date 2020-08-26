‘After four sixes, captain & bowler had a discussion’: Ashwin recalls what went down during Yuvraj Singh’s 6 sixes

cricket

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:25 IST

Who does not remember the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa back in 2007? At the time, the shortest format of cricket was just being introduced to the world, and there were many naysayers of the format, who did not believe that T20 cricket could work out. But the World Cup changed everything.

With sensational power hitting rarely seen on cricket field, innovating cricketing shots, and a number of close games, T20 World Cup 2007 was an instant hit among the fans. A new era of cricket had arrived. One of the major highlights of the tournament, that helped in making the spectacle as big as it is today was when India middle-order batsman Yuvraj Singh went on a rampage against Stuart Broad and smashed him for six sixes.

During India’s group stage match against England, Yuvraj found himself getting in a verbal spat with Andrew Flintoff. The words from the former English all-rounder did not go down well with Yuvraj, and he decided to reply back with his bat in the next over. Poor Stuart Broad had no idea what was coming his way.

“One thing about the 2007 T20 World Cup. During the time of the 2007 T20 World Cup, I remember very well, there was Test cricket and there was one-day cricket. When T20 came suddenly, many greats said that it was timepass cricket and didn’t want to come. ‘Is T20 cricket even cricket?’ was what seemed to be their opinion,” India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recalled the moment in the latest video uploaded on his Youtube channel ‘Reminiscence with Ash’.

“And when the entire nation was watching it, that’s when that MS Dhoni team really hit it out of the park. And Yuvraj Singh was the ace up their sleeve. He smashed Broad for six sixes. Never had I seen Broad in such a situation before,”Ashwin went off.

“After four sixes, the captain and bowler had a discussion. Three, four players joined in. Then all the 11 joined in. And after that, 17. Even the support staff came running in. They kept talking,” he further recalled.

“But what was the point of talking? If you are smashed around like that, I am saying this as a bowler, you are really rattled. You don’t know what you are going to do next. Even Broad, he was my teammate at Nottingham. Very good person. But he got hit for six sixes and Yuvi won that battle,” Ashwin further said.

The history-making moment lifted the spirits of the MS Dhoni-led Indian team as they went on to win the T20 World Cup title in 2007 after defeating Pakistan in a nail-biting thriller of a final.