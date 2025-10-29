After Mohammad Shami, another senior player puts Ajit Agarkar on alert; targets Harshit Rana spot for 2027 World Cup

Following in veteran Mohammed Shami’s footsteps, senior India pacer Shardul Thakur has put the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee on alert. Despite being out of white-ball contention, he aims for a comeback in the national squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup, specifically targeting the role currently held by Harshit Rana. India's Harshit Rana was part of the Australia ODI series(AFP)

The 34-year-old bowling all-rounder has played 47 ODIs, 25 T20Is and 13 Tests, with his last white-ball appearance being in the 2023 ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune.

When asked about his future in Indian cricket, Shardul, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament, said: 'What is important for me is to keep playing matches and perform. To get back into the Indian team, I also need to keep having those good, match-winning performances, which is eventually going to help in the selection."

The Mumbai captain recently made a comeback to Test cricket earlier in the summer, in the tour of England, following his brilliant all-round show in the previous Ranji Trophy season. However, he played just two games, bowling just 21 overs across four innings to pick two wickets, while scoring a crucial 41 in the drawn Manchester Test. He was not recalled for the home Test series against the West Indies, and was ignored for the upcoming India A red-ball series against South Africa A.

However, Shardul has his eyes set on the World Cup squad now, where he aspires to the No. 8 role, currently held by Harshit.

"And, yes, the ODI World Cup is also in South Africa, so there might be a place open for a bowling all-rounder at No. 8. I am, of course, eyeing that spot," he said.

This could be a tough challenge for Shardul, as Harshit has the full backing of head coach Gautam Gambhir. The Delhi pacer justified it in the third ODI against Australia last week, taking four wickets on the bouncy SCG track to guide India to victory.

Thakur said he will continue to aim for India selection.

"Whenever the Indian team needs me or whenever I am selected, I am ready to play international cricket. My preparation is such that if tomorrow I am asked to play international cricket, I am ready," he said.