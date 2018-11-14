Aiden Markram and Henrick Klaasen help South Africa beat CA XI in T20 warm-up

Aiden Markram hit 45 and Henrick Klaasen a quick-fire 41 as South Africa warmed up for their only Twenty20 international against Australia by sweeping past an unheralded CA XI in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Fresh from their 2-1 one-day series win, the Proteas rested Faf du Plessis, David Miller, and Dale Steyn with wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock taking on the captaincy.

He won the toss and elected to bat with South Africa belting 201 for 5 off their 20 overs.

Fast bowler Andrew Tye was plundered for 55 off his four overs, denting his hopes of making the Australia Twenty 20 team to face South Africa on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

The CA XI was captained by Ben McDermott, who featured in four Twenty20s for Australia in the United Arab Emirates recently.

He was also gunning for a spot in the Australian side, who will also play three Twenty20s against India in the coming weeks, but did himself no favours when he was run out for two after just four balls.

Teenager Max Bryant was the star in the run chase, hitting 36 off 22 balls, including two sixes and three fours against the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Alex Ross scored 40 but the CA XI could only manage 160 for 7 off their 20 overs.

Brief Scores: South Africa 201-5 (A. Markram 45, H. Klaasen 41; G. Sandhu 1-18, M. Kuhnemann 1-18, J. Behrendorff 1-25); CA XI 160-7 (A. Ross 40, M. Bryant 36; C. Morris 2-35, K. Rabada 1-13

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 13:54 IST