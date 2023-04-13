Watch: Ice-cool Rahane gives Ashwin a taste of his own medicine after RR star ramps up mind games vs CSK in IPL 2023

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin enjoyed an unforgettable duel with his ex-India teammate Ajinkya Rahane in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. Resuming their rivalry for the first time in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league at the Chepauk, the two finalists of the inaugural season played out an absolute humdinger of a contest which was decided on the final ball. Rahane gave Ashwin a taste of his own medicine during the match(IPL/Screengrab)

Ashwin, who has been an advocate of the run-out at the non-striker's end, was keen on playing mind games with his ex-India teammate Rahane during his opening spell. After Rahane was successful in dealing with Ashwin's tossed-up delivery, the veteran spinner stunned everyone by aborting his second ball. Since CSK opener Devon Conway was not backing up, Ashwin was not eyeing a clever dismissal although the spinner still pulled the plug on his delivery.

Giving Ashwin a taste of his own medicine, an ice-cool Rahane then did the unthinkable at the Chepauk. The senior batter got himself on level terms by cleverly refusing to take guard which further postponed the second delivery of Ashwin's over. Rahane's epic response to Ashwin for playing mind games with the batter received perhaps the loudest cheers from the CSK fans at the packed Chepauk. The intense faceoff soon became the talk of the town on social media.

Successfully negating the carrom ball on the second delivery of the over, Rahane then smoked a handsome six off Ashwin before capping off a 10-run over for the Yellow Brigade. However, it was Ashwin, who got the last laugh as the star spinner got the better of Rahane in the 10th over. Winning the battle of wits against Rahane, the RR spinner removed power-hitter Shivam Dube to take a brace of wickets. Ashwin bagged two wickets and leaked 25 runs in his four overs. The senior all-rounder also played a crucial knock of 30 off 22 balls in Rajasthan's 3-run win over the four-time champions.

The 36-year-old was also named the Player of the Match for his all-round show against MS Dhoni's CSK at the Chepauk. "I surprise people I guess. Whenever I walk out to bat, people assume I just took that decision and came out, but that's a role given to me, we lost Sanju and I had to do a job. I am far better at judging my strengths, I take a few balls to get going. Every batting innings, I am padded up from the start. It's not an easy thing but it is good. I came off with good Test form. I feel I am able to get good grip and drop on the ball at the right lengths," Ashwin said after the match.

