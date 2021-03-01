Ajinkya Rahane 'stretching limits' in training ahead of final Test
- India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane is sweating it out at the training ground to ensure that he puts on a great show.
Ahead of the fourth and final Test of the series, India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is sweating it out at the training ground to ensure that he puts on a great show at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Taking to Twitter the middle-order batsman wrote, "Stretching limits as we enter the last few days of training before the final test match."
On Sunday, India had a grind in the nets and everyone was seen having a hit in the middle. Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official handle had tweeted the photos from the training session and captioned the post as: "#TeamIndia members gearing up for the fourth and final Test against England."
In the ongoing series, Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin have been the standout performers and now in the fourth Test, skipper Kohli would look to come to the party and end his century-drought.
Kohli had last scored a century way back in 2019 in a day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. If India manage to win or draw the final Test against England, then the side will qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) and the side would take on New Zealand in the summit clash.
India had managed to defeat England by ten wickets within two days in the pink-ball Test. The match saw both India and England batsmen failing to shine and getting out to balls that did not turn and skidded through from the spinners. But critics have looked to blame the pitch for the failure of the batsmen. After the match, Rohit had clarified that he did not think the pitch had any demons. Even skipper Virat Kohli was vocal about the dreadful batting display from the two teams.
The hosts are leading the series 2-1 and the fourth Test of the series will commence on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Azharuddin bats for holding IPL matches in Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajinkya Rahane 'stretching limits' in training ahead of final Test
- India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane is sweating it out at the training ground to ensure that he puts on a great show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gambhir picks between Ashwin and Harbhajan as India's best off-spinner
- India vs England: Unlike Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, there hasn't been much comparisons between R Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh, but if it was to be done, Gautam Gambhir knows his pick.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hopefully, it'll be a pitch that’ll play a lot better’: Gavaskar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Always felt that he has not been treated properly: Karim on India's match-winner
- He has been lauded by critics and fans alike for his stupendous contribution to Indian cricket in recent series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New-look Zimbabwe up for Afghan challenge, says Madhevere
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Get him back in': Hogg vouches for India all-rounder's return for England ODIs
- India vs England: Hogg feels the return of one particular player can make a big different to the Indian team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afridi thanks fans on birthday but creates more confusion on his age with tweet
- Afridi’s age has been a hot topic in the cricketing world since his debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He should go on leave for a week': Swann feels India spinner 'has done enough'
- India spinners have dominated England in the last two Tests and Graeme Swann reckons one of them needs to go 'on a leave'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's going to be next level': Maxwell looking forward to playing under Kohli
- "He's been the pinnacle of the game for a while as a multi-format player from Tests all the way to T20s," Maxwell said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans barred from remaining New Zealand T20 matches after Auckland lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another winning chase: Afridi, Wiese lead Lahore to victory
- Afridi returned figures of 3-27, with his bowling reaching speeds of 94 mph (around 150 kph). That helped to restrict Karachi to 186-9 despite half centuries by Sharjeel Khan (64) and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi (57).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kevin Pietersen remembers the 'greatest innings played by a foreigner in India'
- India vs England: A debate has been revolving around the Ahmedabad pitch after the pink-ball Test ended in less than two full days, with many cricketing pundits citing the pitch not prepared for a Test match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'ICC should dock India's points if pitch for next Test in Ahmedabad is same'
- The day-night Test match ended in two days with India beating England by 10 wickets to take 2-1 lead in the four-match series. As many as 17 wickets fell on Day 2 of the Test match and all of them belonged to the spinners.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Moaning and groaning has got to stop, England pushed out of comfort zone'
- The Ahmedabad pitch has come under a lot of fire, especially how England were all out for 112 and 81 in the two innings as India wrapped up a 10-wicket win inside two days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox