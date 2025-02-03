Ajit Agarkar has 8 days to take Champions Trophy call on Jasprit Bumrah as India pacer reaches NCA for medical tests

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah reached the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Sunday for a medical assessment under the watchful eyes of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team. Bumrah had incurred a back injury during the Sydney Test match against Australia earlier last month, after which he missed the T20I series against England and was not named for the ODI contest against Jos Buttler's men, which will begin later this week in Nagpur. Jasprit Bumrah suffered a back injury during the Sydney Test vs Australia

According to a report in the Times of India, Bumrah, who was picked for the Champions Trophy despite the injury, will only participate in the ICC tournament after getting clearance following the scans and the medical assessment this week. The report added that the 31-year-old will be staying in Bengaluru for the next few days with NCA specialists set to send their observations to the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee.

Earlier last month, during the announcement of the Champions Trophy squad, Agarkar did not give much away on the injury, but revealed that the fast bowler asked to "off-load for five weeks" with the committee set to take a call in first week of February.

"Bumrah has been told to off-load for five weeks after and he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England. We are waiting on his fitness and will know his status in early February from the medical team. We'll probably find out a bit more around that time, what exactly, and with regards to what his medical condition is, I'm sure BCCI might just put something out, from the physio itself," Agarkar had said.

Selectors running out of time over Bumrah call

All teams have named their provisional squad for the Champions Trophy, however, they will have to lock in on the final list by February 11. Hence, Agarkar has just eight days before he takes a call on Bumrah's participation in the ICC tournament. In case he misses out, the report added that Harshit Rana, who has been named in the ODI squad for the England series, could be named as Bumrah's replacement.

India are reportedly set to leave for Dubai, where they will play all the Champions Trophy matches, on February 15.