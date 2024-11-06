Agarkar questioned for 'misjudging' Rishabh Pant after 'most valuable' IND star emerges as Rohit's potential successor

Days after former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif backed Rishabh Pant to be the ideal successor for Rohit Sharma in Test cricket, veteran opener Aakash Chopra backed the proposal as he questioned a BCCI move in September this year. Both the comments came in the wake of immense criticism against Rohit's leadership in the recently-concluded home Test series against New Zealand, where India were whitewashed. Rishabh Pant has been backed to take over Test captaincy from Rohit Sharma in future

Notably, when Rohit was named the all-format skipper for India in early 2022, Pant was named among the potential successors with the then Chetan Sharma-led selection committee wanting the India star, along with other potential candidates in KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah to be groomed under the senior India opener.

However, in September, when the Ajit Agarkar-led incumbent selection committee named the four squads for the Duleep Trophy, Pant, picked in India B team, was not named as a captain.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash sent a reminder of Agarkar's September move when Abhimanyu Easwaran was picked as the India B captain. He reckoned that with Pant having emerged as the best player for India at the end of the home season, where he was the only positive in an otherwise forgettable run, his captaincy potential may have been “misjudged.”

“When the Duleep Trophy teams were picked, Pant was selected, but Abhimanyu Easwaran was the captain of that team. Pant played as a player but not a captain in that tournament, which made us wonder if he is no longer even a captaincy candidate. But now that home season is over, we suddenly feel he is the captain, he is the saviour, our crisis man, one who can even play in poor batting conditions. He is the only one playing with so much confidence, he can hit sixes and has the defensive game. So was Pant misjudged? I mean, he was not named as a captain in the Duleep Trophy, and now he is the most valuable Indian player in Test cricket, or even across the globe,” he said.

How did Rishabh Pant perform in the home season?

Pant missed the England home series earlier this year as he was still rehabilitating from the injuries he had incurred following a car crash in December 2022. But following his return to the format after over 600 days, it seemed Pant was never away. In five matches, across the series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, he carved out 422 runs, the most by an India batter, at 46.88 with a century and three fifties.

With India heading to Australia next, Pant is being considered India's only batting hope, with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting having already predicted that he would emerge as the top run-getter for the team in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar series.