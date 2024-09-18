Agarkar's Shubman Gill plan speculated, but Suresh Raina puts major 'IPL' condition: 'He'll be next superstar if...'

Following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the T20I format, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, in consultation with new head coach Gautam Gambhir, announced Suryakumar Yadav as the new captain of the format. Rohit, meanwhile, remained as the skipper in ODIs and Tests. But the selectors did drop a major hint on who could take over the leadership role in the Indian team across formats. India A team skipper Shubman Gill speaks during a press conference ahead of Duleep Trophy 2024(PTI)

Shubman Gill, who led Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 following the exit of Hardik Pandya, was named as the vice-captain in T20Is and ODIs for the tour of Sri Lanka in July-August, ahead of the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. Reports also indicated that the youngster, touted as the true successor of Virat Kohli, could take over the same role in Test cricket as well, although BCCI did not name a vice-captain when announcing the squad for the opening match against Bangladesh.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, however, reckons that BCCI is likely to back Gill as the future T20I leader of India, provided he performs well in IPL as a captain and guides his franchise to a title haul.

Gill is vice captain; it means someone is thinking about him. If he does well in the IPL and wins the trophy he is the future (captaincy). He will be the next super star," PTI quoted Raina as saying at an event.

Gill has so far led India in only one series - against Zimbabwe in July - where the team won 4-1. His previous captaincy experience came in IPL 2024, although Gujarat incurred a disappointing season, finishing eighth in the points table after just five wins in 14 league games. This was the first time since their debut in 2022 that Gujarat failed to make the playoffs.

Raina thrilled about Rishabh Pant's return

Pant is certain to make a return to the Indian Test playing XI for the first time since December 2022, when he incurred a car accident. Following his fifty in the Duleep Trophy earlier this month, Pant was backed for the opening Test against Bangladesh and Raina is excited to watch him in action.

"He is looking very good. He scored a fifty in Duleep Trophy. He has been keeping well. When you talk about a Test match you play it session by session.

"Bangladesh have done well against Pakistan. They have got good spinners, it will be interesting to see how the Indians bat against them," said Raina ahead of the fiirst Test starting in Chennai on Thursday.