Akash Deep manages to persuade unconvinced Rohit Sharma to take DRS for LBW, India skipper left stunned with replay

On Day 1 of the second and final Test against Bangladesh, Indian fast bowler Akash Deep set the stage ablaze with an exceptional start in Kanpur. Following the overnight rains that delayed the start of the match, India chose to bowl first under overcast conditions – a decision that quickly paid off. Rohit Sharma was left stunned as Shadman Islam was adjudged out (X)

Akash Deep made an immediate impact, claiming the wicket of opener Zakir Hasan in his very first over without conceding a single run. The excitement continued as Akash Deep dismissed the other opener, Shadman Islam, in a dramatic fashion. Initially, the umpire rejected the LBW appeal after the bowler delivered from around the wicket, striking Shadman's right pad.

While some fielders appeared uncertain, Akash Deep stood his ground, adamant that the batter was out. Even as Indian captain Rohit Sharma gestured that the ball might have sailed over the stumps, Akash Deep's unyielding confidence convinced Rohit to take the review, a decision that would soon be vindicated.

As the replays rolled in, it became evident that the delivery would have clipped the leg stump, prompting jubilation among the Indian players. Rohit, initially in disbelief, embraced Akash Deep in celebration as the team celebrated in the loss of both Bangladesh openers within the first session.

Watch the dismissal and Rohit's reaction here:

The official X account of BCCI also shared a close-up of Rohit Sharma's stunned reaction:

Despite early suggestions that India could field two pacers and three spinners in the second Test, the overnight rains in Kanpur might have convinced the team management to stick with the same team combination as the first Test. Akash Deep was impressive in the Test in Chennai, too, picking two wickets in the first innings and helping India reduce the visitors to just 146.

The Bengal bowler made his Team India debut earlier this year during the Test series against England. In his limited appearances, Akash Deep has impressed with his performances and has increasingly grown in confidence, revelling in the absence of seasoned India pacer Mohammed Shami, who is currently nursing an injury.

India are leading the two-Test series 1-0 against Bangladesh and will be aiming to complete a clean-sweep before their next assignment in the longest format against New Zealand, who tour the country next month.