Akash Deep's stirring reply as 'Mohammed Shami' parallels drawn after stellar debut in 4th Test vs England
Akash Deep picked three wickets in the first day of fourth Test, and has a chance to pick a five-for on his debut.
Akash Deep enjoyed a stellar debut day in Test cricket on Friday, as he picked three wickets in the opening session of the Ranchi Test against England. The pacer inflicted a top-order collapse on the visitors before Joe Root's century eventually steered England's recovery on Day 1 of the Test.
Akash garnered widespread praise for his impressive bowling display, with many fans noting striking similarities between his style and that of star India pacer Mohammed Shami. With a focused approach targeting the stumps right from the start, Akash's bowling technique, including his wrist position, drew parallels with the senior India fast bowler. During the post-match press conference on day one, the Bengal pacer was quizzed about these observations.
Following the day's play, Akash Deep – who also represents Bengal in domestic cricket like Shami – reflected on the comparisons drawn between him and Shami. The 27-year-old insisted that he had followed Shami closely during the start of his playing career.
"In my childhood, I didn't know about cricket. From where I come, there is no cricket. I was playing tennis cricket till 2007. In 2016, when I left from home, I started following Shami bhai. I watch him and Rabada closely," said Akash Deep.
The 27-year-old picked up wickets of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley in a magnificent opening spell on Day 1. He provided the crucial opening breakthrough for the hosts in the 10th over, inducing an edge from opener Ben Duckett, which wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel comfortably caught.
The 27-year-old's impact continued as he swiftly dismissed England vice-captain Ollie Pope LBW with a well-executed delivery, firmly shifting the momentum in India's favour.
Akash, then, claimed the wicket of Zak Crawley, dislodging the bails, leaving England reeling at 3 for 58. At one point in the innings, England were at 112/5 before Joe Root (106*) steered the sinking ship, forming excellent partnerships with Ben Foakes (47) and Ollie Robinson (31*).
At the end of the day, England reached 302/7.
Akash Deep was handed a debut cap following the absence of Jasprit Bumrah from the fourth Test; the latter was rested after taking part in the first three matches of the series.
India are leading the five-match series 2-1.
