‘Already dreaming about historic pink ball test’: Ajinkya Rahane posts ‘special’ picture

cricket

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:24 IST

The upcoming pink-ball Test match between India and Bangladesh is generating tremendous interest and players too are insanely excited about the prospect. India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane put out a post in which he said that he is already “dreaming” about the first-ever Day-Night Test in the country, which is starting from Friday against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

“Already dreaming about the historic pink ball test,” Rahane said in a Twitter post along with a picture of him sleeping and a pink ball lying next to him.

Already dreaming about the historic pink ball test 😊 pic.twitter.com/KFp4guBwJm — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) November 18, 2019

The Mumbai batsman is scheduled to land in the city on Tuesday morning along with skipper Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ: India seek to lift Tests out of darkness

India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test and will look to whitewash it here as they start their pink ball Test campaign.

The Kohli-led side are already top of the ICC World Test Championship chart with 300 points from six matches, recording wins in all six of them.

Playing Tests under the lights seems a step in the right direction. “The pink-ball Test is a welcoming sign. It was becoming necessary for us to play day-night Test. The office-going crowd which couldn’t catch Test cricket can now do. Hopefully, the Eden Test will be a historic moment and will be the start of many more to come,” R Ashwin said in Indore.

In the subcontinent, the moment the floodlights come on, dew becomes a factor, no matter the time of the year. It increases manifold during winters. So, pushing the timing deeper into the evening may not be feasible. “For starters, you can’t sleep at 9 o’clock anymore in the night,” Ashwin joked.

(With IANS inputs)