Alyssa Healy defends Mitchell Starc's unavailability, discloses why he’s not arrived for Delhi Capitals yet

The pre-tournament injury crisis in the IPL has hit teams hard before the start of the 2026 edition of the tournament, with most franchises missing key players. The big-name injuries have been to the Australian pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc, each of whom battle against time to be deemed fit for their respective teams. Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy participated in a golf event in Queensland last week. (Instagram)

While Cummins has joined his team Sunrisers Hyderabad, being given the go-ahead from Cricket Australia to rehab with the franchise, and Josh Hazlewood is expected to rejoin Royal Challengers Bengaluru later in the tournament, there is less transparency around Starc’s participation for Delhi Capitals.

The DC coaching staff but particularly fans have grown frustrated with the lack of information surrounding Starc’s availability, and whether CA will give the fast bowler the green light to participate in this year’s tournament. However, there is frustration within the Starc family as well, as Alyssa Healy publicly commented on husband Starc’s unavailability in a comment on Instagram.

A DC fan had written in the comments section of a post: “This is so unfair to us DC fan that Hazelwood and Cummins despite being injured will be available for their teams but you won’t be.”

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Healy was quick to respond, firing back by saying: “Probably cause he’s injured mate…if he can’t bowl how’s he supposed to play?!”