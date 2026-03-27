Alyssa Healy defends Mitchell Starc's unavailability, discloses why he’s not arrived for Delhi Capitals yet
Alyssa Healy tried to calm nerves of Delhi fans after news surrounding Mitchell Starc non-involvement for the franchise in the first part of the IPL.
The pre-tournament injury crisis in the IPL has hit teams hard before the start of the 2026 edition of the tournament, with most franchises missing key players. The big-name injuries have been to the Australian pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc, each of whom battle against time to be deemed fit for their respective teams.
While Cummins has joined his team Sunrisers Hyderabad, being given the go-ahead from Cricket Australia to rehab with the franchise, and Josh Hazlewood is expected to rejoin Royal Challengers Bengaluru later in the tournament, there is less transparency around Starc’s participation for Delhi Capitals.
The DC coaching staff but particularly fans have grown frustrated with the lack of information surrounding Starc’s availability, and whether CA will give the fast bowler the green light to participate in this year’s tournament. However, there is frustration within the Starc family as well, as Alyssa Healy publicly commented on husband Starc’s unavailability in a comment on Instagram.
A DC fan had written in the comments section of a post: “This is so unfair to us DC fan that Hazelwood and Cummins despite being injured will be available for their teams but you won’t be.”
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Healy was quick to respond, firing back by saying: “Probably cause he’s injured mate…if he can’t bowl how’s he supposed to play?!”
DC await NOC from Cricket Australia
Later, Healy would also add on: “If he was fully fit he’d be there…”
Healy and Starc were spotted in a post by the LPGA Tour, which included a picture of the couple playing golf at the Sanctuary Cove Golf Club in Gold Coast, Queensland last week, alongside LPGA golfer Sarah Kemp.
Starc’s sudden unavailability for DC at the start of the season will be a concern for the team, who finished fifth last year and would hope to make that extra push into the playoffs in 2026. Speaking to the press in the lead-up to the tournament, coach Hemang Badani had confirmed that the franchise was in touch with Cricket Australia, who would need to provide an NOC for Starc to participate in the IPL.
As per Badani, Starc had resumed bowling in his rehab process, but still needed the thumbs-up from CA to travel for the IPL. The 36-year-old seamer had taken 14 wickets in 10 matches for Delhi in 2025, and had bowled some crucial spells at the death, including the super over in the win over RR.