Ambati Rayudu's cheeky remark to reporter over Rohit Sharma transfer talks before RCB vs MI tie: 'You need headline'

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu issued a noteworthy remark after a reporter quizzed him about Rohit Sharma's future in the Indian Premier League. A lot has been said about Mumbai Indians' captaincy saga ever since Hardik Pandya succeeded Rohit at the Wankhede Stadium. After guiding 2022 winners Gujarat Titans to back-to-back finals, Hardik re-joined Mumbai Indians for the 2024 season of the cash-rich league. During an interaction, Rayudu was asked about Rohit's potential transfer to RCB (PTI-AFP)

Hardik not only joined the Mumbai Indians, but the star all-rounder also replaced Rohit as the leader of the five-time winners. Rohit, who is set to lead Team India at the ICC World T20 next year, has taken up the role of a pure batter at MI for IPL 2024. It was under Rohit's leadership that MI were crowned champions for the first time in IPL 2013. MI's all five title triumphs have come under Rohit's watch. The veteran Indian opener masterminded MI's IPL title wins in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

ALSO READ: No way Virat Kohli going to be left out of T20 World Cup squad; Rishabh Pant leading selection race in IPL 2024: Report

'Don't know whether RCB need Rohit…'

Speaking to Star Sport amid the ongoing season of the IPL 2024, a reporter asked whether Rohit can also fancy a move to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. "I don't know whether RCB need Rohit, but it seems you need a headline (laughs)," Rayudu responded. Talking about the change in leadership at the MI camp, Rayudu recently opined that Rohit can lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025. CSK legend MS Dhoni stepped down as Chennai's skipper in the lead-up to the IPL 2024.

ALSO READ: IPL Live Score 2024 PBKS vs SRH: Arshdeep Singh rocks Sunrisers early with double strike

While CSK witnessed a seamless transition of leadership as Dhoni handpicked Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead the defending champions, Pandya received a hostile reception after taking over the captaincy reins from Rohit in Mumbai. Pandya faced the wrath of jeering fans in MI's first three games of the new season. Hardik and Co. suffered back-to-back three defeats at the IPL 2024.

'It's Rohit's call at the end of the day'

"It's Rohit's call at the end of the day. He can go wherever he wants to go. All the teams would love to have him as a captain for sure. I am sure he will go to a franchise that maybe treats him better than what has happened here," Rayudu said. Hardik's Mumbai Indians ended their winless run on Sunday by defeating Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium. Hardik's men will next face RCB in match No.25 of the IPL 2024 at home on Thursday.