Rayudu distraught at CSK's shambolic start to IPL 2025: 'It was painful to watch. Chennai have never been known for...'

Chennai Super Kings incurred a second consecutive loss in IPL 2025. After a 17-year first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last Friday at home, CSK fell six runs short in the chase against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in Guwahati. Former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu felt poor fielding resulted in the twin losses. MS Dhoni, R Jadeja and R Ashwin during the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)(PTI)

In a game defined by fine margins at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Rayudu reckoned both teams were eventually separated by their execution on the field. While Rajasthan made the most of their opportunities, CSK fluffed their chances. The former India batter was particularly in awe of stand-in skipper Riyan Parag's splendid catch to dismiss Shivam Dube, which he labelled as the game-changing moment.

"When you're playing a close game, these one-percenters really matter. We saw quite a few incredible catches in this match—it's rare to see that! On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings didn't field well at all, except for maybe one or two stops in the infield. Rajasthan Royals were really up for it, and this shows that fielding is not just about having a young side—it's about anticipation and awareness. Riyan Parag's catch, when Shivam Dube was going strong, was a real game-changer," Rayudu said on JioHotStar.

‘Some of CSK's mistakes were painful to watch’

Rayudu, who has always been a staunch supporter of CSK, admitted that he was distraught watching Chennai's fielding in the last two matches and called for the management to address the concerns immediately.

"Chennai Super Kings have never been known for their fielding — maybe in their earlier years — but what they've done in their first two matches this season has been quite poor. Dropping easy chances and struggling in the outfield — these are areas they need to address quickly. Some of CSK's mistakes were quite painful to watch," he said.

Nitish Rana's (81) with the bat lifted the Royals to a competitive 182/9. In reply, Chennai struggled right from the get-go to keep the required rate in check. Eventually, it got far from CSK's reach as they settled for a narrow six-run defeat.

Chennai will play their next game at home against Delhi Capitals on April 5.