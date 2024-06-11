'Not insulting Pakistan...': Ambati Rayudu senses major upset as Babar and Co. fight for World Cup survival vs Canada

Babar Azam's Pakistan side was reeling from an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the United States of America (USA) when the former world champions resumed their rivalry with arch-rivals India at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday. Cashing in on Pakistan's vulnerable state in the Group A clash, Rohit Sharma's Team India outclassed Pakistan in a low-scoring thriller at the 34,000-seater Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Rayudu has picked his favourites for the Pakistan vs Canada match at the T20 World Cup (AFP-CSK)

With two losses in two games, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu feels a demoralised Pakistan side on the cusp of a hat-trick of defeats at the grandest stage. The last edition's runners-up, Pakistan, are set to meet Canada in match No.22 of the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on Tuesday. Speaking ahead of the T20 World Cup clash, Rayudu has picked Canada as the favourites of the crucial fixture. The former India batter and part-time cricket pundit feels any team can get the better of the Green Army in the ongoing ICC event.

'I am not insulting Pakistan cricket…'

"Definitely Canada, the way they (Pakistan) are playing, anyone will beat them. I am not insulting Pakistan cricket. However, the way they are playing currently, any team will come out on top against them," Rayudu told Star Sports when the ex-India batter was asked to pick the winner of the World Cup game.

Can Pakistan qualify for Super Eight after India defeat?

Former champions Pakistan were stunned by the USA in a Super Over thriller in Dallas on Thursday. Two days after their T20 World Cup opener, India defeated Pakistan by six runs in New York. Since India are tipped to top the group before the Super Eight stage, Pakistan are fighting for the remaining spot against Canada and USA. Pakistan's Super Eight qualification chances are hanging in the balance as a better net run rate can revive its World Cup campaign. Pakistan will have to record comprehensive wins over Canada and Ireland to remain in the Super Eight race.

'Pakistan have very little clarity in batting'

"Of course, I feel they have very little clarity in batting. They are neither playing attacking cricket nor do they have a balanced approach. They are just panicking. They are just searching for fours, sixes and singles. They are searching for everything. No batter is confidently able to stand there and say that if he plays 10 balls, he would hit one or two fours, or take two singles or two doubles. They don't have a game plan at all," Rayudu added.