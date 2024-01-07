Ambati Rayudu to play for MI Emirates in ILT20 as reason behind abrupt exit from politics revealed

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu sparked speculations on social media platforms with his decision to quit the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh on January 6, merely days after joining in the presence of party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The former India cricketer, who expressed his intention to take a break from politics, has now shed light on his decision by revealing his commitment to the MI Emirates team in the upcoming second season of the UAE's ILT20 cricket tournament. Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu will make a return to MI colours after over six years(PTI)

According to a post from Rayudu, the playing conditions in the league don't allow active politicians to participate as players. The condition, thus, prompted Rayudu's abrupt exit from the YSRCP.

Taking to his official X profile, Rayudu wrote, “I, Ambati Rayudu, will be representing the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming ILt20 from January 20 in Dubai. Which requires me to be politically non-affiliated whilst playing professional sports.”

His appearance for the MI Emirates marks Rayudu's return to the MI colours for the first time since 2017, when he last represented the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rayudu had played for the MI for eight seasons – starting from 2010 – and won three titles with the franchise. He was then bought by the Chennai Super Kings, where Rayudu had been a vital member of the Chennai Super Kings until he retired from the IPL in 2023.

Rayudu joined YSRCP on December 28, 2023, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy.

The former right-arm batter has also represented India on 61 occasions (55 ODIs and 5 T20Is). His non-selection in the 2019 ODI World Cup created a furore in the Indian cricket fraternity. Rayudu's defiant reaction to the snub eventually cost him a place in the Indian squad. With the Super Kings, Rayudu lifted the IPL title on three occasions (2018, 2021, and 2023).