Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri pay tribute as Indian cricket fraternity mourns passing of Dilip Kumar

Icons of Indian cricket such as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar paid their respect to another as the legendary Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98. Real name Mohammad Yusuf Khan, with a legendary career spanning over five decades, Dilip Kumar leaves behind an unparalleled, unmatched legacy.

Hospitalised on June 30 after complaints of breathlessness, the Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating him at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital, informed the news of his demise. From Kohli to Tendulkar to Shastri, several members of the Indian cricket paid their tributes to the legendary Dilip Kumar.

Also Read | ICC shares video on Dhoni's b'day capturing his greatest calls as India captain

"Today, an icon who was loved by generations passes away. Rest in peace Dilip ji. My condolences to the family," Kohli tweeted.

Today, an icon who was loved by generations passes away. Rest in peace Dilip ji. My condolences to the family 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2021

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag tweeted: "Heartfelt condolences to #DilipKumar’s family. The gr8 man said, Taqdeerein badal jaati hain, zamana badal jaata hai, mulkon ki taarikh badal jaati hai, shahenshah badal jaate hain, magar iss badalti hui duniya mein mohabbat jis insaan ka daaman thaam leti hai, woh insaan nahi badalta."

Also Read | 'He has set the stage on fire': Former India allrounder names player who 'deserves opportunity to open' in England Tests

Heartfelt condolences to #DilipKumar’s family.The gr8 man said,

Taqdeerein badal jaati hain,zamana badal jaata hai, mulkon ki taarikh badal jaati hai,shahenshah badal jaate hain,magar iss badalti hui duniya mein mohabbat jis insaan ka daaman thaam leti hai,woh insaan nahi badalta pic.twitter.com/hpKg3iSHlm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2021

Ravi Shastri, head coach of the Indian cricket team wrote: "Really sad to know the passing away of #DilipKumar Saab. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. He was one of the greatest icons of Indian cinema and he will live on forever through his work."

Really sad to know the passing away of #DilipKumar Saab. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. He was one of the greatest icons of Indian cinema and he will live on forever through his work🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/IdmbIq95D2 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 7, 2021

"Rest in Peace Dilip Kumar ji! There will never be another like you. Your contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled and you’ll be missed dearly. My heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu ji & the family," tweeted former India captain Sachin Tendulkar.

Rest in Peace Dilip Kumar ji!

There will never be another like you.



Your contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled and you’ll be missed dearly. My heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu ji & the family. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/9yw80eTegZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 7, 2021

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan tweeted: "There will be no other tragedy king than #DilipSahab May your soul rest in peace #yusufkhan Sahab. May your legacy stay forever."

There will be no other tragedy king than #DilipSahab May your soul rest in peace #yusufkhan Sahab. May your legacy stay forever. pic.twitter.com/kStZPbE3ws — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 7, 2021

The first icon of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar, along with Shahrukh Khan, holds the record for winning the most number of Filmfare Awards for Best Actor having won the award 8 times. He also holds the record for most consecutive wins, having won the the award three years in a row in Azaad, Devdas and Naya Daur in 1956, 1957 and 1958. The other five films he won the Best Actor Award for are Daag (1954), Kohinoor (1961), Leader (1965), Ram Aur Shyam (1968) and Shakti (1983).